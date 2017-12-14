Home Indiana Coal Mining Controversy In Warrick County December 14th, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

The battle lines are drawn in Warrick county. On one hand it’s a fight over jobs, and on the other the environment.

Alcoa plans to restart the smelter next year, but standing in the way right now are new coal mining regulations passed by the Boonville city council.

Warrick county commissioner Marlin Weisheight is no doubt among those who want Alcoa to move forward with its plans to restart its Warrick smelter.

“I worked in mining 15 years myself, and you know there are ways you can safely mine coal without tearing up people’s property.”

He seems to say given the city’s history, and for the people who need jobs, it’s the only thing to do.

“Warrick county has always been a mining community and hopefully it is for many more years.

But here’s the rub: the new boonville ordinance bans mining for coal, gas, oil and other minerals within the city to areas three miles out.

It also doesn’t allow blasting or using explosives within a thousand feet of utilities.

But commissioner Weisheight says that ordinance is unnecessary.

“I feel like that is the counties area to maintain there is already state and federal regulations out there to protect people’s property rights, and we as commissioners have said that.”

Alcoa needs coal to run the smelter…

The liberty mine is close- but Boonville’s ordinance says no coal mining within a three mile radius.

Mayor Charlie Wyatt apparently says the rules were needed to protect residents and infrastructure.

But while commissioner Weisheight says Alcoa is important to the community for many reasons…

“Now they have hired 275 people back to work and Alcoa is one of our major employers and a large part of our tax base here in Warrick county.”

Others simply do not agree.

“There is a little controversy going on right now with boonville and Alcoa but uh you know as far as us here at the county, we are hoping they get that resolved very quickly and we think they will.”

The Warrick smelter is set to open in 2018.

