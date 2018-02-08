Coaching Legend Gene Stephenson Pays Visit to USI Baseball

Former Wichita State Baseball Coach Gene Stephenson dropped by USI Thursday to spend time with the Screagles Baseball team. During the chilly afternoon, Stephenson shared is thoughts on what it takes to be a winner.

Stephenson would understand the process. Over his 36-year career with the Shockers, he never recorded a losing season. Although, 69 wins were vacated due to a NCAA ruling that players received impermissible benefits in 2012 and 2013.

But, his message still stands. Stephenson says he can appreciate the winning attitudes USI promotes.



