Coaches vs Cancer: The Adams Family
The Coaches vs Cancer program highlights the SIAC Basketball tournaments this week.
Reitz Basketball Head Coach Mike Adams, who’s nearing his 400th win as a coach, knows first-hand that basketball isn’t life or death. But, Stage III cancer is.
His wife Donna Adams, who teaches at Dexter Elementary, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer in September 2014. A mammogram months prior in April showed no signs of the cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Organization, Stage 3 means the breast cancer has extended beyond the immediate region of the tumor and may have invaded nearby lymph nodes and muscles, but has not spread to distant organs.