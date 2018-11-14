Home Indiana Evansville Coach Leah Mercer Steps Down as USI’s Volleyball Head Coach November 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Southern Indiana Athletics announced the resignation of Volleyball Head Coach Leah Mercer.

Mercer steps down after 15 seasons as head coach with a record of 236-196.

The university says a national search to fill the vacant position will begin immediately.

“We will begin the search immediately,” said USI Director of Athletics Jon Mark Hall. “We will be looking for a coach to build on the successes of this talented group of athletes.”

A 2002 USI graduate and student athlete, Mercer was a two-time ALL-GLVC performer and was named the GLVC Coach of the Year in 2013.

“We appreciate Coach Mercer’s many contributions to her University both as a student athlete and as a coach,” stated Hall.

