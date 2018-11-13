Home Indiana CNN Sues President Trump For Barring Reporter Jim Acosta November 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

CNN is taking President Donald Trump to court over the First Amendment rights of freedom of the press.

This comes after the president banned CNN correspondent Jim Acosta from the White House. According to the president, Acosta failed to “treat the White House with respect” during a press briefing.

Acosta was questioning the president on the migrant caravan and Russia investigation.

CNN’s official complaint is saying quote:

“An unabashed attempt to censor the press and exclude reporters from the White House who challenges and dispute the president’s point of view.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement saying:

“After mister Acosta asked the president two questions – each of which the president answered – he physically refused to surrender a White House microphone to an intern – so that other reporters might ask their questions.”

Sanders says the White House will vigorously defend against this lawsuit.

Comments

comments