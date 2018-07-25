CMOE’s Millie the Dinosaur Moving Locations

The well known dinosaur statue known as Millie at CMOE in Evansville will soon have a new home.

According to a spokesperson with CMOE, she’s being taken down due to the work on the Stone Medical Center. While Millie is away from her regular spot, she’ll be getting a makeover. Millie is being taken to custom signs in Newburgh to be repainted and furnished.

Once the repairs are done, she will be placed at a new location in downtown Evansville that has yet to be determined.

CMOE is hopeful that the new and improved Millie will be standing on her new spot by late fall of this year or early winter of next year.

Comments

comments