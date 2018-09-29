Home Indiana Evansville cMoe’s 12th Birthday Bash Gives Families A Big Surprise September 29th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Evansville, Indiana

A big surprise was revealed at the Children’s Museum of Evansville.

For cMoe’s 12th Birthday Celebration, guests were given a chance to explore a new traveling exhibit produced byt he Omaha Children’s Museum called: Dinosaurs! Performances, workshops, crafts and games were just a few of the things families could enjoy.

Kali Anthony said “We had a performance today by azzdork puppets. They were incredible they even got to do a puppet making workshop with all of our guests so that was awesome. Every kid is wearing a puppet now so its been a fun and exciting day.”

The Birthday Bash gave all of the attendants an inside look at the Dinosaurs! Exhibit that will run until January 12th, 2019.

