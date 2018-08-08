cMoe Searches For ‘CEO For A Day’

If your kid is a born leader or has a wild imagination they might just be the perfect candidate for cMoe’s CEO For A Day program.

The Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville is looking for nine to 12 years old to become the next kid CEO For A Day September 29th. The child who is picked will lead the museum, make suggestions about its future and implement some of their new ideas.

Anyone interested needs to submit a three-minute video highlighting themselves and their big ideas for cMoe and upload that video to youtube by August 29th.

Links to the videos or questions regarding CEO For A Day should be sent to cprindle@cmoekids.org.

For additional information, please visitcMoe Kids.

