CMOE Presents A Twist To A Classic Christmas Tale November 24th, 2018 Paul Wilcoxen Evansville, Indiana

Giant puppets were a hit Saturday afternoon at the Children’s Museum of Evansville as the Madcap Puppets performed a kid friendly version of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.”

Madcap Puppets is based out of Cincinnati that travels around performing various puppet shows. The group is known for educational programs that include performances, workshops and residencies.

The show was made possible, with support from the Indiana Arts Commission, Vanderburgh Community Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

“We’re trying to bring in some new and innovative performances here to the museum all the time,” said Kali Anthony, Education Coordinator for CMOE. “We want to give kids an opportunity that maybe they wouldn’t get normally.

“We have had other puppet performers here before but this is the first time we’ve had Madcap here and I think we’d be happy to have them back.”

Kids were given the opportunity to interact with the performance during the show and ask questions about their favorite puppets afterwards.

