It may be getting warmer, but it was beach weather at the Children’s Museum in Evansville. The museum threw a beach party, complete with the limbo, snow cones and dance offs.

Organizers say they wanted to bring the tropics to kids right here in the tri-state who can’t afford to go away for Spring Break.

The Children’s Museum will be helping kids make art Saturday, April 1st using 3D pens and printers.

It costs a dollar, and no registration is required.

Comments

comments