CMOE to Host Event For Children With Disabilities

The Children’s Museum of Evansville plays host to some exceptional explorers Tuesday as part of a special CMOE event.

The event is called “Exceptional Explorations”. It allows people with disabilities and their families to enjoy all that the museum has to offer at no cost.

The goal is to give these kids a positive experience, and a chance to enjoy the museum without any distractions.

It’s held in partnership with “Bridges of Indiana” a group that helps disabled Hoosiers experience all that Indiana has to offer.

