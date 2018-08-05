cMoe Gets Kids Ready For Kindergarten

44News | Evansville, IN

August 5th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The Children Museum of Evansville, is helping kids get ready for kindergarten.

Saturday morning, kids went to cMoe for a day of learning and play to help prepare themselves for the first day of school. Children got a sneak peek at kindergarten by exploring the cMoe Kindergarten classroom and they even got to practice getting on and off the bus. They were also given tips on how to make the most out of kindergarten.

The museum exhibits were also open for kids to enjoy this afternoon. Admission was only $8 a person, but member families got in for free.

