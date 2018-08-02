Home Indiana Evansville Club Members Honored at 11th Annual Youth of the Year Luncheon August 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Boys and Girls Club is honoring and recognizing the people who have made a difference with the organization and the community over the past year. Thursday, the organization held its 11th annual Youth of the Year luncheon.

It gives members a chance to thank their volunteers for their amazing leadership achievements, for overcoming challenges, and their help with different programs and activities.

A club member from both Boys and Girls Clubs are honored as Youth of the Month. They go on to compete for the Youth of the Year honor which is the highest honor a club member can receive.

The Boys and Girls Club summer hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the one main location.

The Fulton Square location is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Comments

comments