Clowning Around With The Hadi Funsters
The 84th annual Hadi Shrine Circus is only a week away, and that means laughing with some familiar painted faces. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be a clown you’re about to find out.
44News reporter Veronica DeKett is clowning around with some of the Hadi funsters for a behind the scenes look at how they get ready for the circus.
Tickets cost $16. You can buy them at several area locations, including all Schnuck’s locations, the Ford Center, all Old National Bank locations, and Simpsons Supermarket.
For more information, visit Hadi Shrine Circus.