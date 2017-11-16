Clowning Around With The Hadi Funsters

The 84th annual Hadi Shrine Circus is only a week away, and that means laughing with some familiar painted faces. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to be a clown you’re about to find out.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett is clowning around with some of the Hadi funsters for a behind the scenes look at how they get ready for the circus.

Tickets cost $16. You can buy them at several area locations, including all Schnuck’s locations, the Ford Center, all Old National Bank locations, and Simpsons Supermarket.

For more information, visit Hadi Shrine Circus.

