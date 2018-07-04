Clown Around With the Hadi Funsters Friday

Hadi Funster Day is coming up this Friday. The event will be held at the downtown Evansville Farmers Market.

It’s an event the whole family can enjoy. Parents can shop for fresh picked vegetables and fruits including peaches, blueberries, cantaloupe, apples, and fresh flowers.

There will be food trucks, vendors, and best of all clowns!

Also, there will be handcrafted artisan items like loomed rugs, handcrafted wood corn hole games, birdhouses and more.

The event will be open each Friday through September from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

