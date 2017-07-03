Home Illinois Closures Scheduled along Illinois HWY 130 and HWY 15 July 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Some road closures are set along two Illinois highways this week. The Illinois State Police will be helping the Department of Transportation to move an oversized equipment load on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Wednesday, the oversized equipment will be moved, beginning at 7 a.m. on Highway 130, south of Albion. The large load will go from south of Albion to Fairfield. Throughout the day, HWY 130 in Edwards County and HWY 15 in Edwards and Wayne Counties will experience closures.

On Thursday, it will move again, starting at 7 a.m., moving from Fairfield and ending near Flora. Highway 15 and U.S. 45 in Wayne and Clay Counties will experience closures along the way.

Before and during the permit moves, these highways will be closed to prepare for and allow the extremely large load to safely travel to its final destination.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area on these days, and find an alternative route.

Comments

comments