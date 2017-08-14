Home Indiana Closing Arguments Underway In Randal Coalter Murder Trial August 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Closing arguments are underway in a murder trial in Perry County. Randal Coalter is facing murder charges in connection with the death of David Weedman, of St. Croix.

Weedman was found dead at his home on March 1st, but his body wasn’t found until March 4th.

Investigators say Coalter attempted to make the murder look like a suicide, and initially police said Weedman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Witnesses took the stand for both the defense and prosecution on Friday, arguing back and forth over whether a suicide was a possible cause of death.

The jury is set to deliberate once closing argument wrap up.

COALTER IS FACING A MURDER CHARGE IN THE CASE.

Comments

comments