Close Races in Tri-State May Call for Recounts

There are few races in the Tri-State that could be heading to a recount.

The race most likely heading for a recount is the District 13 Kentucky State Representative Contest.

Official election night numbers show Democrat Jim Glenn defeated Republican Jim Johnson by just one vote; 6,319 to 6,318.

In Posey County, Republican Stefanie Miller defeated Democrat Brand Deig by just 10 votes in the District Two County Council Race. More than 2,600 votes were cast in that race.

In the Lynville Town Council District Three race, the margin of the victory is between just two votes with Doris Horn defeating Ginger Taylor; 156-154.

Comments

comments