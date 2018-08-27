Clint Loehrlein Trial Begins

The trial continues for Clinton Loehrlein at the Vanderburgh County Courthouse.

Loehrlein is standing trial for the murder of his estranged wife and for violently attacking his two daughters.

Loehrlein faces aggravated battery and attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his wife and twin daughters, then stabbing one of them, in January 2017.

Both the Prosecution and Defense gave their opening statements this afternoon. The Defense raised the question of insanity saying Loehrlein created a delusion that in order to solve his problems he needed to kill himself and his family so they could go to Heaven.

The family’s neighbor, Ann Hall, was the first witness called to the stand today. She told the court she helped one of the daughters who escaped her father’s attack. Hall also says she’s surprised the daughter survived.

The jurors also watched video footage of authorities interviewing Loehrlein after the attacks.

The trial wrapped up for the day just before 5:30 p.m. and will resume again tomorrow morning.

