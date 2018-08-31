Home Indiana Evansville Clint Loehrlein Found Guilty Of Murdering His Wife August 31st, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Evansville, Indiana

It was an emotional day in court. As sheriff’s deputies were walking Clint Loehrlein out of the courtroom after he was found guilty, he and his daughters shared an emotional exchange. Loehrlein’s daughters told their father, they forgive him.

Friday afternoon the jury found Loehrlein guilty of murder and attempted murder. He was on trial for fatally shooting his wife and then violently attacking his twin daughters in January 2017. Vanderburgh County Prosecutor, Nick Hermann says this has been a difficult case.

“It’s hard to imagine your parent doing that to you and what that would feel like after that. You know I mean most people aren’t going to abandon their family,” says Hermann.

Loehrlein’s daughters all said they forgive their father. The twins even told their dad in court; they know he wouldn’t hurt them, in his “right mind.” The Defense Attorney raised a theory of insanity, but the jury didn’t buy it. Hermann says while the case involved a family tragedy, justice prevailed.

“This was a difficult, difficult case all around because of the family dynamic, because of the insanity defense, all of the different experts who testified. You know, there was a lot to this, but we are happy to have gotten to this point and happy to have gotten a verdict. I’m a firm believer that you have to get to this point for families to be able to turn the page,” says Hermann.

Hermann says Loehrlein faces up to 65 years in prison for the murder charge alone.

“So the court could either decide to run them all at the same time or one sentence then the next sentence then the next sentence. The only thing that’s mandatorily consecutive is he used a handgun in the commission of the crime. Indiana has a handgun enhancement that adds five to twenty years,” says Hermann.

