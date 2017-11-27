Climatology of the Last 70 Degrees In the Tri-State

Last 70 degrees of the year typically occurs November 15-20 for much of the Tri-State. However, it is a bit earlier (more like November 5-13) in our far northwestern & northeastern areas.

At Evansville, the normal last 70 may be November 17, but the last one has occurred as late as December 31, 1875 & 1951 (highs of 74 & 75, respectively………..preceding severe weather event on January 1, 1876). Cold air undercutting the warm, resulting in an anafront, greatly diminished any severe potential with the strong cold front temperature fell from 67 early January 1 to 31 by late evening on New Year’s Day 1952. Cold rain, then freezing rain occurred behind the front. Of the 0.79″ of precipitation that fell, 0.56″ was freezing rain, resulting in extensive icing. This is common with winter anafronts, especially Arctic fronts.

The earliest last 70 occurred October 8, 1869 in the coldest October on record (2″ snow fell on October 19 [earliest snowfall since 1833, which tied with 1989]…………& the only second occurrence of teens on record for October [18 on the 27th] with the other October 31, 1895 [17 degree]).

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



