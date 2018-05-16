Home Indiana Climate Report Brings Good and Bad News For Indiana Forests May 16th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Two climate report brings some good news and some bad news for Indiana’s state forests. Those reports say while the forests will likely benefit from longer growing seasons, the state will also face more and worse spring flooding and summer droughts.

The reports are part of Purdue University’s ongoing Indiana climate change impact assessment. Purdue climate experts say Indiana’s average annual temperature has increased by 1.2 degrees Fahrenheit over the past century.

Richard Phillips, associate professor of biology at Indiana University, says the increase is expected to continue and get worse.

Experts believe the temperature change may benefit some animal and plant species, but warn the changing habitat could hurt certain tree species.

