Home Indiana Click It or Ticket in Indiana This Summer May 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Indiana State Police will be showing zero tolerance in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

Highways will soon fill up due to Memorial Day, and to keep drivers safe, ISP is reminding drivers to Click It or Ticket.

The national seat belt campaign will take place May 21st through June 3rd, which matches up with the busy travel season.

“Buckling up is something that should become second nature,” said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. “Besides that. Buckling up is the law. The consequences of not buckling up are real and can include the loss of life. Often, this tragedy could have been prevented with the use of a seat belt. No excuses, buckle up!”

The maximum penalty for seat belt violation is $25.00 in Indiana. While that may not seem like a lot financially, the real cost is an easily avoidable injury or death. According the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly half (48%) of the passengers killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained. From 6:00 PM to 5:59 AM, that number soared to 56%.

Comments

comments