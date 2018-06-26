Home Indiana Clear Image of Zika Virus Created by Purdue Researchers June 26th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Purdue Researchers have created the most accurate picture of Zika to date, finding probable drug-binding pockets on the surface of the virus and paving the way for vaccine design.

They were also the first to discover the structure of the Zika virus in 2016. They were able to create an image of the virus by using cyro-electron microscopy at a resolution of 3.8 Ångstrom. This unit is used to express the size of atoms and molecules. Now, they’ve been able to scale that nuber down to 3.1, which gives them closer look of the atomic detail of the virus.

“This is the most accurate picture we have of the virus so far,” said Michael Rossmann, the Hanley Distinguished Professor of Biological Sciences at Purdue. “These results will give us ways to efficiently design antiviral compounds and provide a basis for structure-based vaccine design.”

New virus preparation methods and updated data processing techniques were used by the research team to get the improved resolution.

“We compared the surface properties of these viruses and observed differences in the landscape of the surface exposed residues,” said Madhu Sevvana, a postdoctoral researcher at Purdue. “We found certain structural differences on the surface, which could be a starting point for further mutational analyses.”

The Zika virus belongs to the family of flaviviruses, meaning they are most commonly transmitted by mosquitos and ticks. Rossmann’s team compared the new Zika structure to other virus’s such as Dengue, West Nile, and Japanese Encephalitis Virus. While structurally similar, they cause different disease symptoms.

Zika causes babies to be born with abnormally small heads and sometimes smaller brains. This condition is known as microcephaly, and may result in Guillain-Barre syndrome in adults.

