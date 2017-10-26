Home Indiana Evansville All Clear Given after Suspicious Device Found at Central High School October 26th, 2017 Amanda Decker Evansville, Indiana

Evansville police have given the all clear, after a suspicious device was found at Central High School.

The school was evacuated after that device was found, around 6:00 p.m. Thursday. Evansville police ordered everyone out of the building as a precaution.

It took about 40 minutes for EPD to evaluate the package and give the all clear.

It was inside the Central High School building itself, but EPD isn’t saying exactly where.

Authorities say they hope others hoping to carry out similar threats won’t get any ideas from this incident.

The package was taken for evidence but not detonated.

