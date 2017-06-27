Home Indiana Evansville All Clear is Given at Scene of Reported Pipe Bomb in Evansville June 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Evansville Police and Fire officials have given the all clear after someone reported a possible pipe bomb. Dispatch say crews were called to a construction company at 15 Read Street off of West Division Street. That’s near Benthall Brothers and Mattress Factory Showroom.

Crews on the scene say it was just an old piece of equipment, and the scene is safe.

This is near Benthall Brothers and Mattress Factory Showroom.

Crews arrived at the scene about 30 minutes ago, and the bomb has not gone off.

Comments

comments