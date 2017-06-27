All Clear is Given at Scene of Reported Pipe Bomb in Evansville
Evansville Police and Fire officials have given the all clear after someone reported a possible pipe bomb. Dispatch say crews were called to a construction company at 15 Read Street off of West Division Street. That’s near Benthall Brothers and Mattress Factory Showroom.
Crews on the scene say it was just an old piece of equipment, and the scene is safe.
Previous Story
Evansville Police and Fire officials are on the scene where someone reported a possible pipe bomb. Dispatch says the possible bomb is near a construction company at 15 Read Street in Evansville.
This is near Benthall Brothers and Mattress Factory Showroom.
Crews arrived at the scene about 30 minutes ago, and the bomb has not gone off.