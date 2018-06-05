Cleanup Underway For Koerner Block Building

The Save the Koerner Block Committee is working to have the entire Koerner Block Building site cleaned up by October. Tuesday, volunteers came out to help get the project started.

The historic Koerner Block Building sits along the 100 block of State Road 145 in Birdseye. Last October, it burned to the ground at the hands of an alleged arsonist.

Adam Hensley was arrested for the crime and according to police, Hensley admitted to setting the fire on the second floor of the building. A local committee had planned to renovate and restore the building but the fire destroyed it. Instead, the team is now trying to clean up the site.

Koerner Block Committee vice chair Kelly Zehr says, “We’re just trying to get a few more bricks stacked up on the skids. We’re hoping to use the bricks on a future project here at this location and then this weekend have trucks and an excavator will be hauling all this off, so the area looks better.”

Zehr says they plan to be cleaning up all weekend long and welcomes volunteers wanting to help.

