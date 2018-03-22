Home Indiana Cleanup Underway For Fuel Spill in Posey County March 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Cleanup continues in Posey County after 40 gallons of diesel spilled along Copperline Road. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday marathon officials called authorities to report a pressure drop in one of their fuel lines.

That’s when the leak was discovered along Copperline road over Big Creek just north of Mt. Vernon. The spill is now contained and Posey County Emergency Management officials say the cleanup process is on track.

They expect to be finished in a few days.

They have a command center set up in New Harmony and will remain there until the fuel is cleaned up.

