Clean-up Efforts Continues After Severe Weather

Clean-up continues after last night’s severe weather. Families in Fort Branch are still picking up debris in their neighborhoods.

The storms caused trees to topple over and uproot in several yards. Neighbors were out collecting branches as piles of debris were hauled off. One family started working on their yard early this morning.

Don Dewig says, “We done already hauled off one, two loads of limbs up to the landfill. we gonna have to take this up and we’ll probably come back and get two more. you look around and everybody’s done ready cleaning up, so I mean it’s a lot of damage.”

Vectren crews are still working to restore power to more than two dozen customers without electricity in the Fort Branch area.

Comments

comments