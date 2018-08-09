Home Kentucky Cleanup Continues After Distillery Warehouse Collapse August 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The collapse of a Kentucky distillery’s warehouse has crews still cleaning up.

Part of the barton 1792 Distillery Warehouse fell in June and the rest collapsed in July.

The safety director says the cleanup involves a crane grabbing barrels and an inspector examining each one.

If a barrel cannot be repaired the whiskey is drained and held until it can be returned to a barrel.

A barton spokesperson says they still haven’t determined why the warehouse collapsed.

