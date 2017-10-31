Home Indiana Clean Water Indiana Grants Awarded To Several Tri-State Counties October 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Several Tri-State counties in Indiana are being awarded more than $375,000 in clean water grants to improve water quality. The Indiana State Department of Agriculture and the State Soil Conservation awarded $375,782 to Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Pike, Posey, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties in Clean Water Indiana (CWI) grant money for the Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) statewide.

A total of 25 Soil and Water Conservation Districts received CWI grants, totaling $897,034.50. These CWI grants that were awarded for 2018.

These grants are designed to ensure safe drinking water and improved water quality throughout the state.

Below is a list of the CWI grants awarded to each county statewide:

Allen County: $24,300

Blackford County (Adams, Jays, Wells counties): $154,500

Dearborn County (Ohio County): $107,000

Dubois County (Daviess, Martin counties): $95,250

Fulton County: $55,500

Jefferson County (Clark County): $66,990

Knox County (Pike, Sullivan, Dubois, Daviess, Warrick counties): $52,500

Marion County: $60,000

Pike County (Gibson County): $84,000

Rush County (Shelby County): $4,912.50

Steuben County: $25,750

Vanderburgh County (Gibson, Pike, Posey, Warrick counties): $95,000

Wabash County: $22,300

Warrick County (Posey, Vanderburgh counties): $49,032

For more information, technical assistance or questions related to the CWI program, email cleanwaterindiana@isda.in.gov or visit www.in.gov/isda/2361.htm.

Comments

comments