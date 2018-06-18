Home Indiana Clean Up for Train Derailment will Possibly Go into Tomorrow June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

UPDATE:

CSX has confirmed that a total of 23 cars derailed, 5 of which contained propane.

In a statement CSX issued, they stressed that the safety of the community, their employees, and the local environment are their top priority.

Both CSX and local firefighters are monitoring two railcars containing frozen foods that caught fire during the derailment.

At a press conference regarding a train derailment in Gibson County last night, Sgt. Todd Ringle talked about the clean up effort and when residents who have been evacuated can return home.

Reportedly, one of the train cars containing french fries and cardboard is responsible for the majority of the smoke being billowed from the derailed car.

There is no estimated time of when the clean up will be complete, but officials are saying that the process is slow and meticulous due to the material being cleaned up.

Duke energy will be de-energizing a few of the power lines in the area, and officials have said this will not effect the power of nearby residents or businesses.

No injuries from residents, officers, or fire fighters have been reported in the accident.

