Clean Up Continues for Gibson County Train Derailment June 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Trains are running through Princeton again, following a 23 railcar derailment over the weekend.

All derailed train cars have been moved from the tracks and transported to a staging area.

Five of the 23 cars that derailed were carrying propane, prompting a mandatory evacuation of homes and businesses in the area.

