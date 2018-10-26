Home Kentucky Clay Soldiers Return Home, Surprises Children at School October 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

It was a hero’s homecoming in Clay, Kentucky Friday morning. Two parents surprised their kids after being apart for nearly a year.

Nicholas and Tiffany McKean surprised their three children at a Clay Elementary School morning assembly. The parents cried happy tears as they held their children–Landon, Alyssa, and Aiden–for the first time since their deployment last year.

Nicholas was in South Korea and Tiffany was in Afghanistan. The two have been in the military for over 18 years and they are ready to be together as a family.

“The military has just been fantastic, and it’s been hard especially the time away is the absolute worst but moments like these make it alright, right?,” says Nicholas McKearn.

The family will be heading to Georgia and get back to the routine of being together again. They plan on taking the kids to the beach and Disney World.

