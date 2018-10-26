Home Kentucky Clay, KY man dies in two-car crash near Dixon October 26th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash near Madisonville, Kentucky, Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 in the afternoon, Madisonville police were called about a crash on State Route 138, about four miles east of Dixon.

70 year-old Thomas Herron of Clay, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene. During their investigation, police say 20 year-old Hunter Davis of Slaughters, Kentucky, was driving west on S.R. 138, when he started going around a curve and his car went over the center line. They say he hit Herron’s car head-on.

Herron died and Davis was taken to Methodist Hospital in Henderson to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating what led up to the fatal crash.

