Home Kentucky Clay Elementary Receives Grant from Project Fit America September 14th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Clay Elementary will soon have some new improvements thanks to a $17,000 grant from Project Fit America.

The money will used for new exercise and playground equipment at the school.

Project Fit America is a national agency that works at the grassroots level with schools and front line educators to create new opportunities for kids to be active, fit and healthy.

The organization works with communities to bring in funding, equipment, teacher training, curriculum, and resources schools need to get kids fit and foster a love of movement.

Clay Elementary will be holding a dedication and fitness ceremony demonstrating the new equipment on October 16th.

Comments

comments