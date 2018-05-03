Home Illinois Clay County Man Accused in 2-Year-Old’s Murder May 3rd, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

A man accused of killing a 2-year-old in Clay County, Illinois in April is set to face a judge later this month.

Clay County deputies received a call about an injured child at a home in Clay City on April 22. Authorities say three days later, 2-year-old Athena Svedine, died. Detectives say she had suffered trauma to the head.

Several days later, Prosecutors filed murder charges against 22-year-old Alexander Beal. He is reportedly the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Beal is being held on a $1 million dollar bond until his hearing May 21st.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

Comments

comments