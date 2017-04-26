Home Kentucky Clay City Officer Dragged Under Cruiser Identified April 26th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Authorities release the name of the Clay City Police officer involved in an incident that ended in an officer involved shooting. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 4:45 along U.S. 41 in Webster County.

Officers say Chief Chris Evitts was treated for his injuries, and released from Baptist Health in Madisonville after he was dragged underneath his car.

It all started when police tried to serve an arrest warrant on Alex Harvey and Damien Golike. Police arrested both men, but they say Harvey managed to crawl into the front seat of the Clay Police car, and drove it into a Webster County Sheriff’s deputy’s car.

That’s when a Kentucky State Trooper fired a shot into the car, hitting Harvey.

Alex Harvey is in stable condition at St. Mary’s Hospital in Evansville. He faces multiple charges in connection with the counterfeit investigation and the assault of the officer and trooper.

This investigation is ongoing.

We will update information as it becomes available.

