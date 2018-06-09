Classic Iron Show Is Back In Town

The Classic Iron Show will be held this weekend June 8th – June 10th. Classic Iron Show is presented by the Southern Indiana’s Antique and Machinery Club in conjunction with Lawn and Garden Tractor Magazine. The Classic Iron Show will be held at the 4-H Center.

They will be featuring Orphan and Oddball Tractors, Engines and Crawlers. The Classic Iron show will also have a Lawn and Garden Tractor Extravaganza. There was a garden tractor pull on Friday evening. The Evansville Area Jeep show will be this Sunday.

and the Evansville Area Jeep show on Sunday.

Other activities this weekend include a Giant Flea Market, Toy show, live music on Saturday, working demonstrations, antique tractors and much more.

Comments

comments