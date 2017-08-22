Home Kentucky Henderson Classes to Resume Wednesday At North Middle School After Power Outage August 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

School will be in session on Wednesday morning at North Middle School in Henderson.

An electrical transformer blew at the school on Monday afternoon, causing a power outage.

All of the students were evacuated and taken to Henderson County High School. Students also received eclipse glasses once they got to the high school so they could have lunch, and enjoy the eclipse.

The school remained closed Tuesday so crews could make repairs and restore power to the building.

This is being deemed an emergency day for students and will not required a make-up day.

Comments

comments