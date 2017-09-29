Home Indiana Classes No Longer Held in IU Lecture Hall Depicting KKK Rally September 29th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana University makes a decision on the fate of a controversial painting on its campus. The paining shows a Ku Klux Klan rally.

The artists says it was supposed to show a portion of Indiana’s history, but some say it is offensive.

IU says the painting will stay, but beginning in the spring, the room where the painting is housed will no longer be hold classes.

Instead the room will serve other uses included a possible public lecture hall or an art gallery.



