Classes Cancelled Due to Flu

Crews are sanitizing each school here in the Dawson Springs over the next few days. The plan is to reopen the schools in this district on Monday, but the superintendent is asking parents for their help.

The superintendent is asking parents to sanitize their children’s backpacks and other personal items before returning to school again. Dawson Springs is just one of the dozens of schools that have closed their doors in Kentucky due to the flu outbreak.

“So far this week, we have been in a situation where our attendance has been running a little bit less than normal,” says Dawson Springs’ superintendent, Leonard Whalen. “Every day it kind of inched up and by Wednesday we were down in the low 80% range and that’s significant for us.”

Right now Kentucky has 4,166 cases if the flu with 12 people dying from the outbreak.

“In the last couple of weeks, Kentucky has been upgraded to being termed as widespread flu activity,” says Leslie Allen, Hopkins County Health Department’s nurse supervisor

Right now, the state of Indiana has 211 cases of the flu with another 14 dying from the outbreak. The situation is so dire that a number of tri-state hospitals have started implementing visitor restrictions. This tactic was first used during the H1N1 pandemic a decade ago, in order to protect those in the hospital from contracting the influenza virus from a visitor.

“If you have any symptoms related to the flu, we recommend staying home unless you are seeking medical attention,” says Allen.

In Illinois the flu cases are on the rise with 377 known cases, another 13 dying from the outbreak.

