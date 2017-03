Home Illinois Classes Canceled Friday for Wabash County Schools March 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Students in Wabash County will get a day off from school Friday. This is all due to the Mt. Carmel Aces basketball team made the 2A State Tournament Semi-Finals.

The day off from class is to allow students, families and the community to make the trip up to Peoria, Illinois.

That’s where the Aces will be playing Friday.

