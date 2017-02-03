Home Indiana OCU Classes And Activities Canceled Due To Faculty Death February 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

All classes and activities are canceled for students at Oakland City University due to the death of a faculty member.

On the school’s Facebook page it says there will be two open meetings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in Cornwell-Reed 211. Students are encouraged to go to these meetings. There will also be counseling services available for members of the community.

There are few details being released about the staff member. We will update information as it becomes available.

