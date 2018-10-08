Clarence Miller Murder Trial Begins

Monday is the first day for the murder trial of Clarence Miller. He is accused of killing Aaron Jennings, and the Jennings family says they’ve been waiting for this day for 18 months.

Jury selection began Monday morning. A jury was quickly seated, and testimony began almost immediately after. Investigators say Miller fired into a crowd of people outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club in 2017. Jennings was shot, and he died at the scene. Another bystander was injured.

During Monday’s testimony, the jury watched surveillance video from outside the club the night of the shooting. Jennings’s family says they are devastated by this loss, but they are trying to live how he would want them to live.

“We’ve grown a lot. Gotten a lot closer. For me personally, it’s made me realize like making the most out of every day. You know that’s how Aaron lived,” says Melissa Buchanan, Aaron Jennings’s aunt.

Miller is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

