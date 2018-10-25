Home Indiana Evansville Claremont Building in Downtown Evansville Receiving Upgrade October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The historic Claremont building sitting in downtown Evansville will soon be undergoing renovations.

Indianapolis-based property management company Zuluscape is investing $1.5 million into the building located at the corner of 2nd and Locust Streets.

The company’s owner envisioned a tribute to the rich history behind the building while transforming it to fit into the renaissance of downtown Evansville.

“Being from the area, I saw what was happening in Evansville and wanted to be a part of the excitement, said Clint Wetherill, President of Zuluscape.

The building consists of 26 upgraded studio and one-bedroom flats. Upgrades include paint, new plank flooring, new lighting fixtures, counters, cabinets, and new plumbing fixtures. Residents of Claremont will have access to laundry facilities and upgraded common areas.

“The whole building has been remodeled to give the look and feel of a luxury apartment building”, said Wetherill.

Two units are currently ready for move in and the entire second floor will be finished by the end of the year.

Prices will range from $625 to $750, depending upon the size of the unit. The third floor units will be finished in 2019.

