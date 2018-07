Home Indiana Civil War Reenactment Kicks Off in Newburgh July 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana, Newburgh

A Civil War reenactment is kicking off this weekend in Newburgh. Festivities include everything from a reenactment raid on Newburgh during the Civil War, a cotillion dinner dance at Rolling Hills Country Club, even a wreath-laying ceremony honoring all veterans.

The museum in Newburgh will also have their annual Historic House Tour.

Organizers says it’s great to see history come alive.

Festivities started Friday at 11 they’ll wrap up Saturday.



