Civil War Education at Willard Library

Friday, families gathered at Willard Library to learn about their history.

The annual ‘Midnight Madness’ is wrapping up a week of Genealogy events, as well as a new event that was held this year.

School of the soldier had Civil War reenactors teach kids about mourning wives, flags, and what it was like to be a soldier.

Kids were given a hat along with a wooden gun, and taught how to hold the gun, march, and do facings.

The library is hoping these demonstrations will inspire kids to care about where they came from.

The Genealogy week will wrap up tonight with a performance by a Civil War regimental band.



Comments

comments