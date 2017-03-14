44News | Evansville, IN

Civics Test Bill Passes Kentucky House

March 14th, 2017 Kentucky

The Kentucky House passes a bill that requires students to take a civics test before graduating high school.

Senate Bill 159 passed the Kentucky House 79 to 15. It would require students to take a test with 100 questions taken from the test administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. Students would need to pass with a 60%. They would be able to take the test as many times as possible until they pass it.

The bill will make its way back to the Senate. If it passes the Senate unamended it will head to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk to be signed.

