Civic Center Tree Brought Down Against Officials’ Wishes

A tree outside of the Civic Center that has been a part of the community for decades is no longer standing.

The Oak Tree on Locust Street was dedicated to Evansville in December of 1976 by the Bicentennial Council.

It was cut down last week and Evansville-Vanderburgh Building Authority says this was not part of their plan.

The plan, set to begin this spring, is to widen Locust Street which will add 12-15 angled parking spaces outside of the Civic Center. Some of the trees along the area were intended to come down, but officials hadn’t confirmed what to do with the dedicated tree.

Building Authority Dave Rector says his plans were to try and work around having the tree brought down or at least get into contact with the city arborist to find an appropriate replacement.

Rector says he is working with Rivertown Construction, the contractor that removed the tree, to find out why the tree was cutdown.

Comments

comments